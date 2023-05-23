Meet two local actors starring in ‘Rent’

WATCH HOUSTON LIFE IN THE PLAYER BELOW:

HOUSTON – It’s one of the most highly acclaimed musicals of all time and it’s now playing at Theatre Under the Stars.

Local actresses Simone Gundy and Teresa Zimmermann who play Joanne and Maureen respectively are joining us with the details.

ABOUT THE SHOW

- brand-new original staging of Jonathan Larson’s iconic Bohemian musical, RENT!

- Winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama

- a magnificent and sensational musical that has captured the hearts of millions of theatre fans around the world.

-Rent follows the ups and downs of a year in the life of a group of impoverished, artistic friends living in NYC

SHOW MADE WITH TEXAS ACTORS

- this brand-new production will inspire you, chill you, warm you, and leave you wanting more.

- proudly produced by Theatre Under The Stars - only in Houston!

- Rent runs through May 28 at The Hobby Center

ABOUT SIMONE

- was on Season 11 of NBC’s “The Voice” in 2016

- she’s happy to be back home with (TUTS) doing such an iconic show.

- has appeared in many TUTS productions including starring in last season’s production of Sister Act, the Musical as (Deloris Van Cartier),

-Also as (Addaperle) in The Wiz, (Felicia Ferrel) in Memphis and, (Deb) in Elf.

-She has loved claiming Houston as her new home performing in the city’s Thanksgiving Parade and with the amazing Drywater Band since 2017.

-Simone has always loved music, pursuing her passion through choir and musical theater.

-Became a mom while in high school and found a job singing in cruise ships where she gained experience as a performer.

NEW MAMA

-Has a new baby girl, born earlier this year!

HER ROLE OF “JOANNE JEFFERSON”

- business-like Joanne seeks fidelity from her wild-child performance artist girlfriend Maureen.

- The group’s dreams, losses, and love stories weave through the musical’s narration

- to paint a stunningly raw and emotional portrait of the gritty bohemian world in the late 1980s, under the shadow of HIV/AIDS.

ABOUT THERESA

- is thrilled to be back at (TUTS) with this dream cast, in a dream show, and a dream role.

- has been in many TUTS productions, like Rock of Ages (Regina)

-not to mention productions at many of the other theatre companies around Houston like Stages and Alley Theatre

- A singer, songwriter, and guitarist, Teresa performs solo and with Danny Ray and the Atlantic Street Band.

-She uses her 200 hr. yoga teacher certification to support her work as a trauma-informed voice teacher.

PLAYING THE ROLE OF “MAUREEN JOHNSON”

An artist who is quite flirtatious, leading to complications in her relationships with both Joanne