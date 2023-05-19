SoberFest HTX 2023

HOUSTON – If you love music, but want to party in an alcohol-free environment, get ready to rock out sober, because this Sunday, Houston is hosting the city’s first-ever sober music festival.

“Recover Out Loud: Sober fest 2023″ is at White Oak Music Hall.

On Houston Life, one of the headliners who will be taking the stage, indie, folk-pop artists Catterina!

ABOUT CATTERINA

- Originally from Brooklyn, New York, and moved to Texas in 2007

- Makes music about love, life, and all the emotions that weave in and out of a sensitive heart

- Influenced by artists such as Amy Winehouse, Yebba, Phoebe Bridgers, Lizzy McAlpine, and Adele

After discovering her love and passion for music at fourteen she began cultivating her craft by performing locally with her band Roses In April.

HER EP

- she released her debut EP Four Twenty-One, an exploration of healing after a lost love, in January 2022.

- EP Release Show at The Heights Theater on February 5, 2022.

- Closed out her first mini tour at Rockwood Music Hall in May 2022.

TEXAS FREEZE

- In February 2021 the freeze forced her family to relocate and reside in a hotel for 6 months, inspired the EP.

SOBER FEST HAPPENING SUNDAY

- This festival will feature a variety of music artists dedicated to ending the stigma around mental health and substance use and empowering those in recovery to recover out loud during an event that will allow them to partake in a festival atmosphere without the possibility of triggers from drug or alcohol use that are at many concert events.

- The festival will feature a variety of food trucks, vendor booths, and mocktails to keep everyone entertained throughout the day. A VIP lounge will also allow attendees to relax and mingle with fellow sober individuals.

EVENT DETAILS

-hosted by The Party Sober Partnership

- The lineup includes MAX FLINN, MICAH EDWARDS, CHRIS LIVELY, SOUTH TEXAS TWEEK

- happening on May 21st from 12-6pm at White Oak Music Hall Downstairs