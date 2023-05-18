Shop to support small at ‘markets for makers’

Calling all shoppers! If you love to shop small this event is for you. Find out where you can find more than 90 makers specializing in everything from fashion to home décor even art - all in one place.

HOUSTON – It’s the shopping event where you can find one-of-a-kind items from more than 90 makers --- ‘Markets for Makers.’

You can find everything from fashion to home décor, food, and art under one roof that are not usually available in retail stores or other markets.

The market will host a mix of Houston-based makers such as 6pm Candle Co., Lisa Marie Emmitte, Livelihood, and Lolly Sweets, as well as makers that have traveled in from all over the country like Bundled Baby, Cream & Concrete, and Dark Cycle Clothing.

Meet and support the ‘makers’ this weekend –

Saturday, May 20, and Sunday, May 21

11 am - 4 pm

Silver Street Studios, 2000 Edwards Street in Houston

General Admission tickets start at $8

VIP tickets start at $15

Houston Life viewers will receive a special offer for tickets with this promo code - HOUSTON20

Learn more about the event and meet one of the Houston makers selling their merchandise in the video above.

Or visit their website for more information about the event.