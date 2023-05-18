Catch legendary actor, comedian and musician Tommy Davidson at Houston Improv this weekend

HOUSTON – Comedian Tommy Davidson is hitting the road for his international tour, and this weekend you can catch him at the Houston Improv right here in Houston.

Fans know him for his laugh-out-loud comedy shows and his iconic run on the tv series “In living Color,” plus now he’s telling us about some of the surprises in-store for his weekend comedy shows.

The veteran actor joined us in Studio B to chat all about his fascinating life and career, which shines with his unique brand of humor that bridges all ethnicities. He also calls Houston a second home!

Davidson starred in Disney Channel’s ‘The Proud Family’ from 2001-2005, and recently returned to topline their new hit, ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’ now steaming on Disney +.

Watch as Tommy chats about comedy, music, acting, and what has kept him going during his career which spans more than 4 decades.

Get more info for Tommy’s live comedy shows HERE.