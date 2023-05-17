Kimono Fashion Show

HOUSTON – WATCH LIVE IN THE PLAYER BELOW

In honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage month Houston Life is highlighting two talented local designers whose work is being showcased this weekend at the ASCEND AAPI Spring fashion show.

This immersive experience celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

Happening Saturday at 2 pm at the Houston Public Library

Pieces will be available online at kimonozulu.com or by appointment at their showroom in Upper Kirby

MODELS:

1.TINA

Wearing Upcycled Shibori Lounge Set " by Magpies & Peacocks

2. ZOE

- Wearing “Whales Together” by Janavi M. Folmsbee

3. KARLA

Wearing “Leopard Lady” by Shelbi Nicole

4. AXEL

Wearing “Raider” by BEAST Syndicate

5. SHANNON

Wearing ‘reimagined Obi Halter Dresss’ by Judy Masliyah paired with Zoe’s black rice farmer hat