Kimono Fashion Show

In honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage month Houston Life is highlighting two talented local designers whose work is being showcased this weekend at the ASCEND AAPI Spring fashion show.
This immersive experience celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month
Happening Saturday at 2 pm at the Houston Public Library
Pieces will be available online at kimonozulu.com or by appointment at their showroom in Upper Kirby
MODELS:
1.TINA
Wearing Upcycled Shibori Lounge Set " by Magpies & Peacocks
2. ZOE
- Wearing “Whales Together” by Janavi M. Folmsbee
3. KARLA
Wearing “Leopard Lady” by Shelbi Nicole
4. AXEL
Wearing “Raider” by BEAST Syndicate
5. SHANNON
Wearing ‘reimagined Obi Halter Dresss’ by Judy Masliyah paired with Zoe’s black rice farmer hat