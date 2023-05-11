Cheers to mom with 2 Mother’s Day cocktails from Le Jardinier at MFAH

HOUSTON – If you want to treat mom to some refreshing drinks to celebrate Mother’s Day, you can either make them at home or head out to a beautiful restaurant around town to toast to the most important woman in your life!

Either way, the modern French restaurant Le Jardinier at MFAH has the cocktails for you!

Noah Sutton, Manager at Le Jardinier at MFAH, stopped by Houston Life to show how easy it is to craft these drinks at home!

Check out the recipes below and for more information about the Mother’s Day Celebration at the restaurant.

Northern Lights

- 1.5 oz Aquavit

- 1 oz seasonal berry puree

- 0.75 oz honey syrup

- 0.5 oz lime

Garnished with seasonal berries and edible glitter

Cromosat & Tonic

- 2 oz Gin

- 0.75 oz Butterfly Pea Flower Syrup

Topped with tonic and lime juice

Garnished with pink peppercorn, thyme, grapefruit

If you’d like to treat mom to a Mother’s Day meal at Le Jardinier Houston, they have a 4-course tasting menu for $145, Wine Pairing for $90 and the restaurant is taking reservations from 12 pm-7 pm.

For more information, click here.

Recipes provided by Noah Sutton.