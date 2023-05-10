Ride Creatively at the 2nd Annual Houston Art Bike Festival

HOUSTON – Ride on and decorate!

Last year was such a success that the Houston Art Bike Parade and Festival is back for the second year.

The festival is a day-long celebration designed to showcase student and public art bikes and provide an opportunity for exploring Houston’s Bayou Greenways.

It’s a free, family-friendly festival where all ages can explore their rolling creativity, bond with peers through their creations, and connect with Houston’s diverse communities to celebrate the unique parts of the city.

Enjoy the festivities, art, music, and food during the day, then at night ride on over to the 50th Annual Moonlight Ramble for an evening cruise.

Fun fact about the Moonlight Ramble - It started in 1973, attracting thousands of Houstonians to explore their city on two wheels under the night lights. To participate, there is a $20 registration fee, which includes a complimentary beverage from Saint Arnold Brewing Company.

For more information about the event, visit the website.

Or watch the video above for the full interview about the event.