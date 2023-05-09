Catch ‘Sherlock Holmes And The Case Of The Jersey Lily’ at the Alley Theatre through May 14th

HOUSTON – In a fast-paced ride full of surprises and disguises, ‘Sherlock Holmes And The Case Of The Jersey Lily’ is now playing at the Alley Theatre through May 14th.
As a matter of fact, it’s SO popular that the show was just extended for a second time -- but it must close next week -- on May 14th.
The production is a perfect blend of mystery and comedy, making it a must-see while it’s here.
While there are only a few more days to see this show, tickets are still available at alleytheatre.org.
Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with some of the cast including Orlando Arriaga, (Dr. Watson) Krystel Lucas, (Lillie Langtry) and Levin Valayil, (John Smythe/Adbul Karim) all about this fun mystery-comedy for all ages.