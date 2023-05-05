Watch Live: Today on Houston Life

GEORGE LOPEZ: Today on Houston Life - it’s Cinco de Mayo with Mexican comedian George Lopez and his real-life daughter Mayan. They’re chatting all about the upcoming season finale of their series ‘Lopez versus Lopez’

WHERE TO CELEBRATE TONIGHT: Our Cinco de Mayo celebrations are already getting started in the Houston Life studio. If you’re still trying to figure out where to go celebrate tonight, Melanie Camp is pointing us in the right direction.

JEFF MUSIAL: And wildlife expert and tv personality Jeff Musial is in our studio with 3 of his animal ambassadors! Find out where you can see them for free at a family-friendly event that’s all about nature!