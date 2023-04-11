Meet Hannah Bonnett as Elle Woods in TUTS Legally Blonde the Musical

HOUSTON – Did you love watching ‘Legally Blonde’?

Better yet, are you a fan of Elle Woods?

Then meet Hannah Bonnett. She’s starring in Legally Blonde the Musical at Theatre Under the Stars. From a small town in New Jersey, she found the musical theater bug at age 13 and played Bernadette in “The Big Bang Theory: A Pop Rock Musical Parody.” Now, she’s playing Elle Woods on one of Houston’s favorite stages.

Find out what’s it like for her to play this iconic role, her favorite moments, and the differences between the movie and the stage musical as she teaches Derrick Shore and Mel Camp the bend and snap in the video above.

Catch Hannah as Elle Woods from now until April 16.

Legally Blonde the Musical Presented by Theatre Under the Stars

Now – April 16

The Hobby Center

Tickets start at $40

Click here for tickets