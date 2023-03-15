The art of flamenco for a good cause

HOUSTON – Flamenco has a special place in her heart. Mercy Saez, Director of Undebel Flamenco, started dancing when she was three years old and grew to love flamenco as she grew up.

In 2015, she founded Undebel Flamenco Houston as a way to give back to the community. She frequently chooses different nonprofits to benefit from the proceedings of her performances, productions, and master classes.

For her next performance, 100% of the proceeds will go towards redM, a Houston-based nonprofit that helps fight human and sexual trafficking of young ladies/men.

Catch that performance at:

A Spanish Night to Remember

A redM Gala celebrating freedom.

MATCH Theater

Friday, March 24

Dinner starts at 7 pm and the flamenco performance at 8 pm

Click here for event and ticket information

Watch her full interview and her teaching Derrick and Brandon a few steps in the video above.