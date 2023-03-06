Keeping up with ‘gut’ health diet

Nutritionist Tara Torres shares tips and recipes to manage your gut health for Colon Cancer Awareness Month.

HOUSTON – Did you know eating more than 18 oz of red meat weekly can increase cancer risk? If you eat red meat, limit the consumption to no more than three portions a week or about 12-18 ounces (cooked). Eat little, if any, processed meat. For Colon Cancer Prevention Month, Nutritionist Tara Torres shares tips and healthy recipes.

Think of lean meat as a side dish.

Don’t make meat the main focus of the meal. Instead, try making the focus of your next lunch or dinner entrée a vegetable. For example, try making veggie and quinoa stuffed peppers, chickpea tacos, or using lentils instead of ground meat.

Try to go meatless now and then.

Try meat alternatives or plant-based protein sources such as seitan, tofu, tempeh, lentils, chickpeas, or quinoa. These alternatives can easily be used in place of meat for your next meal.

Skip the processed meats.

Eating even a small number of cold cuts or other processed meats regularly increases a person’s risk for colorectal cancer. For every 50g of processed meat a person eats daily, their risk of colorectal cancer increases by 16%. For example, 50g of processed meat is the equivalent of one hotdog or two slices of ham.

And listed below are recipes that go along with these tips.

Salmon with Lemon-Dill Dressing Recipe (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Simple Quinoa Tabbouleh (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Shaved Brussels Sprout Salad Recipe (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

To learn more about healthy eating, visit Tara’s website.

Watch the full interview above for more tips from Tara.