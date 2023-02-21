Marcia Smart shows top knife skills all home cooks should know

HOUSTON – Local culinary instructor and cookbook author Marcia Smart stopped by Houston Life with an easy lesson on how to master kitchen knives.

From which are the three kinds you really need--to how to keep them sharp, see the expert tips that will make a difference in your daily cooking and that she teaches at the Smart Knife Skills Course in her Smart in the Kitchen School.

Marcia Smart teaches Derrick Shore and Cathy Hernandez knife skills (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Check out the video above to see her complete recommendations including the correct way to hold a knife.

To help you practice your knife skills, Marcia also shared a recipe for a delicious green sauce called chermoula. She serves it with salmon, chicken, lamb, and roasted veggies. and she featured it in one of the fish recipes in her book, Dinner is Done.

Marcia Smart's Chermoula (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

See the recipe here.

And if you’d like to learn more knife skills, Marcia shared a promo code for Houston Life Viewers for her Smart Knife Skills course. Use promo code CHOPCHOP to receive $ 40 off the class: There’s a direct link to the checkout page here. And you can watch it again and again and it never expires.

To connect with Marcia, click here.