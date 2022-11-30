Go under the blue and white tent for a look at the unique Cirque Italia traveling water circus

Cirque Italia’s traveling water circus is bringing its unique show back to Katy this week, and the production is the only one of its kind in the country. Located under the big blue and white top tent at Katy Mills Mall, we got a special glimpse of the high-flying show that’s only in town for this weekend. Watch as Lauren Kelly gives us a look at this magical dream adventure that every guest is sure to love.

HOUSTON – Cirque Italia’s traveling water circus is bringing its unique show back to Katy this weekend, and the production is the only one of its kind in the country.

Located under the big blue and white top tent at Katy Mills Mall, we got a special glimpse of the high-flying show that’s only in town for this weekend.

The story begins with Ringmaster “Clown Rafinha” going on a journey takes the audience through storms on the high seas, dreams of angelic aerialists, pirate fights, and more.

Watch as Lauren Kelly gives us a look at this magical dream adventure that every guest is sure to love.