‘House of Ho’ star discusses unthinkable tragedy

Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, the team sits down with Nathan ‘Nate’ Nguyen and Judy Ho from the ‘House of Ho.’ They’ll discuss a run/walk in Sugar Land that will raise funds for the OEC Nguyen Foundation.

https://www.raceentry.com/oec-fun-run/race-information

This foundation honors the children of Nguyen, who lost his three children in a house fire during the winter freeze of February 2021.

100% of the proceeds will go to fire safety awareness, fire blankets, and second story ladders.

Additionally, the foundation will provide tuition assistance for qualified students at St. Laurence Catholic School, where the children attended.