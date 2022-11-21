Mo Pie U: Pies benefit kids who have lost parents to cancer

Mo Pie U is now having a fall pie drive, where proceeds go to their scholarship fund to benefit students who have lost a parent to cancer.

Mo Pie U is a non-profit created to help children get through an incredible difficult loss. The pie sales benefit kids who have lost parents to cancer. It was created in honor of Moises (Mo) Tobias, who lost his fight with stage 4 stomach cancer on March 5, 2021. His friend Mark Devlin founded Mo Pie U. He teamed up with Rick Steele and Tara Royer Steele - who own Royer’s Pie Haven. Watch the video above to learn more about their mission.

Mo Pie U is hosting a fall pie drive right now. Proceeds from each pie go directly to the Mo Pie U scholarship fund. Buy a pie, change a life! Holiday pies are available now through New Year’s. The jumbo pies are $50. Click here to order a pie. They have bourbon chocolate pecan pies and pumpkin pies.