How Houston grandma Emma McCoslin became an actress in her seventies

Houston Life chats with Emma McCoslin, an inspiring local grandma who despite catching the acting bug later in life, has landed roles on major TV shows like AMC’s ‘Better Call Saul’ and FX’S Hit Comedy ‘What We Do in The Shadows.” Emma joined us alongside her daughter Mykle McCoslin to chat about her unique road to Hollywood.

HOUSTON – Houston Life chats with Emma McCoslin, an inspiring local grandma who despite catching the acting bug later in life, has landed roles on major TV shows like AMC’s ‘Better Call Saul’ and FX’S Hit Comedy ‘What We Do in The Shadows.”

Emma joined our studio alongside her daughter Mykle McCoslin to chat about her unique road to Hollywood at her age.

Emma has eight grandchildren and came to the United States in 1972 without knowing how to speak the language.

Actress Emma McCoslin and actor Harvey Guillen on the set of FX's 'What We Do in The Shadows' (Emma McCoslin)

And while her daughter Mykkle and granddaughter Poppy are actresses, acting was never in Emma’s plans when she was younger, She started in the business by helping out a friend by appearing in a local commercial.

She made her television debut as Lalo Salamanca’s (Tony Dalton) cook in AMC’s Better Call Saul and currently plays Guillermo’s (Harvey Guillén) grandma, Maite, in FX’s ‘What We Do In The Shadows.’

Check out her complete interview in the video above to hear her story and her message for anyone pursuing a new goal in the third stage of life.

FX’s ‘What We Do In The Shadows’ is streaming now on Hulu.