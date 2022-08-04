Cheers to an Award Winning Beer in Katy

Houston Life celebrated National IPA Day by sending Melanie Camp to Katy to try No Label Brewing Co. award winning brew.

Katy – Houston Life celebrated National IPA Day by sending Melanie Camp to Katy-based, No Label Brewing Company, to try their award winning brew.

It’s been a big year for the brewery. Their Cali Boy IPA took home a Silver Award at the prestigious 2022 World Beer Cup. More than 10,000 beers from nearly 2,500 breweries in 57 countries competed for the honor.

To celebrate, No Label will go all out with a National IPA Day Party at their taproom at 5351 1st Street, Katy, Enjoy tastings of some of their most popular IPAs, Cali Boy included, live music by TNT Texas, and delicious beef-filled tacos from TX Birria Boyz and Cajun-inspired fare from Sabine’s Kitchen.

Outside of the brewery, the team will be have tap takeovers all over town at some of Houston’s popular establishments including Rudyard’s, Blood Bros. BBQ, The Red Brick Tavern, and more. The party at the taproom begins at 3 p.m. on Thursday, August 4.

Guests who would like to get the full experience can purchase tickets for the 2022 IPA DAY – VIP Experience, which includes a walking tour of the brewery, a tasting with Co-Owner Tom Paynter and Head Brewer Ryan Traylor, an IPA flight, No Label Swag, and more. Tickets are $50 per person and can be purchased online here. The experience will run from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

