A guide to cosplaying at this year’s Comicpalooza

HOUSTON – Getting ready for Comicpalooza is a big task for all of those who love transforming into their favorite superheroes and anime stars. But for local cosplayers, getting into character for the pop culture festival is an art!

David Lakin, Owner, and Cosplayer of Xephyr Studios joined us in the studio to show us how it’s done and what to consider when cosplaying at this event.

“Cosplay is creating and wearing costumes and props from popular culture, including video games, TV, movies, etc. For those who choose to create their costumes, this involves a variety of skills from what you would expect like sewing, wig styling, makeup, to what you wouldn’t

such as 3D modeling, 3D printing, airbrushing, molding/casting resins, and electrical work,” said Lakin who will be a judge at Comicpalooza.

Norma Diaz, Senior Public Relations Director with Comicpalooza, also stopped to share some of the big names expected at this year’s convention.

Comicpalooza is happening July 15-17 at George R. Brown Convention Center.

For tickets and more information, click here.