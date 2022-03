Wig, Hair and Makeup Supervisor Amy Solomon shares more about what it takes to create the historic looks.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Sensible Elinor and hypersensitive Marianne find themselves financially destitute and socially vulnerable after their father’s sudden death in Jane Austen’s ‘Sense and Sensibility.’

Now, Alley Theatre is bringing this late 18th century classic to the stage, in a fresh, new way.

Wig, Hair and Makeup Supervisor Amy Solomon shares more about what it takes to create the historic looks.

To buy tickets, click here.