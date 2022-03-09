Sugar Land actor Nathan Janak heads to the big screen with ‘The Prank’

local actor Nathan Janak has already built an impressive acting resume with comedic roles on Nickelodeon’s ‘All That’ and ‘Drama Club.’ But he’s branching out into feature films with ‘The Prank’, a new flick starring Hollywood legend Rita Moreno. Janak spoke with Houston Life about his jump to the big screen and shared details ahead of the film's premiere at SXSW.

HOUSTON – At just 16-years of age, local actor Nathan Janak has already built an impressive acting resume with comedic roles on Nickelodeon’s ‘All That’ and ‘Drama Club.’

But he’s branching out into feature films with ‘The Prank’, a new flick starring Hollywood legend Rita Moreno.

Nathan Janak on the set of 'The Prank' directed by Maureen Bharoocha (Nathan Janak)

Janak spoke with Houston Life about his jump to the big screen and shared details ahead of the film’s premiere at SXSW.

Rita Moreno in 'The Prank' (Sneak Preview Entertaiment)

‘The Prank’ follows two high school students who play a prank on their physics teacher, Mrs. Wheeler, played by EGOT winner Rita Moreno, falsely accusing her on social media of the murder of a missing student.

Janak plays the role of Phillip Marlow, a “woke” gen-z activist who is dedicated to exposing the injustices of the world.

