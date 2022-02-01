We celebrate the start of Lunar New Year with Lee’s Golden Dragon

The Lunar New Year holiday starts today and Lee’s Golden Dragon joined us for a live performance as we welcome the Year of the Tiger.

HOUSTON – The Lunar New Year holiday starts today!

And this is one of the busiest times in the calendar for a local group that has been considered as the go-to name for lion dancing in Houston for almost 50 years.

Lee’s Golden Dragon joined us for a live performance as we welcome the Year of the Tiger.

Plus, we chatted with the group’s director, Dr. Allen Lee, about their amazing history and their connection to the Houston Rockets.

The group is “the official lion dance group for the team during their halftime shows, pregame shows, and dancing around the Pavilion Concourse,” said Lee, who expressed how the dance troupe takes traditional Chinese Culture and gives it a modern spin for the sports audience.

Since Lee founded the group in 1974, Lee’s Golden Dragon has performed for 4 different US presidents, including Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush, and George W. Bush.

Ad

To connect with Lee’s Golden Dragon to book a performance or be part of the group, visit their website.

To see Lee’s interview and the group’s complete performance, watch the video above.