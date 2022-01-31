The African American Library at the Gregory School preserves Black history

HOUSTON – The African American Library at the Gregory School is a branch of the Houston Public Library in the Fourth Ward, Houston. The library preserves historical information about the African-American community in Houston. It is the city’s first library to focus on African-American history and culture. Tune into Houston Life Tuesday, February 1 as we kick off Black History Month with this Houston treasure.
