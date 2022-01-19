67º
The Curling Club Of Houston explains the unique sport ahead of the Winter Olympics

Lauren Kelly, Houston Life Correspondent

HOUSTON – The Winter Olympics are just around the corner, and to get ready for them – we are learning all about the sport of curling with the Curling Club of Houston.

Curling is a sport played by two teams, each made up of four players who take turns sliding heavy, polished granite rocks across the ice.

You’re probably thinking – HOUSTON has a curling team? The answer is YEP! We sure do.

The club is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting and growing the sport in and around the Houston area.

Watch as Lauren Kelly hits the ice with Carl Schaeper, President of the Curling Club of Houston, with more info on the unique sport.

