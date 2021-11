HOUSTON – Houston is hosting the World Table Tennis Championships at the George R. Brown Convention center and a local boy will be part of the renowned event.

His name is Allen Mao. Mao is a talented 5-year-old who has all the talent to compete but is too young to participate.

Catch Mao on Houston Life, Tuesday, November 23 at 3 p.m. on KPRC 2 as he shows Derrick Shore and Courtney Zavala a lesson on the sport before he acts as a ball boy for the tournament.