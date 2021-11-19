Houston Botanic Garden presents ‘Lightscape 2021,’ a stunning light installation

For the first time, Houston Botanic Garden presents ‘Lightscape 2021,’ an international phenomenon featuring a variety of stunning light installations along an illuminated trail that complements the natural landscape of the Houston Botanic Garden. It truly is the perfect event for friends and family to get together, celebrate the holidays, all while checking out the natural beauty of the garden. It’s a new holiday tradition, just make sure to get your tickets and parking passes in advance at hbg.org/lightscape.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – For the first time, Houston Botanic Garden presents ‘Lightscape 2021,’ an international phenomenon featuring a variety of stunning light installations along an illuminated trail that complements the natural landscape of the Houston Botanic Garden.

Tonight is the opening night, and Houstonians can head out to experience all the magic ‘Lightscape’ has to offer through the beautifully illuminated one-mile trail and spectacular artistic installations that come to life after dark throughout the garden.

It truly is the perfect event for friends and family to get together, celebrate the holidays, all while checking out the natural beauty of the garden.

It’s a new holiday tradition, just make sure to get your tickets and parking passes in advance at hbg.org/lightscape.

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Houston Botanic Garden President, Claudia Gee Vassar, all about the beautiful new event running through January 2nd.