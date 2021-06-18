The Gent’s Spot getting dads fresh and clean for Father’s Day

HOUSTON – The Gents’ Spot is your one-stop lounge for rejuvenating facial and hair treatments. They take pride in providing clients with a world class grooming experience. Apart from facial and hair treatment, they have a full service bar, cigars and special events that brings in people from all over which is what will be happening for Father’s day 2021.

KPRC Houston Life Correspondent Joe Sam learned how fathers visiting the Gent’s Spot with their kids gain a bonding experience like none other while enjoying all the luxury services provided by their master groomers. If you’re looking to give the gift of luxury to the dad in your life, click here to find out how!