HL OBSESSIONS: Shop Courtney and Derrick’s April Favorites

HOUSTON – It’s HL Obsessions Day!

Our monthly series continues where our favorite daytime hosts let us in on their secrets and share their favorite small businesses to help us shop local.

Today they featured brands of clothing, wellness products and a family run plant shop you have to visit!

If you love these products as much as they do we also have promo codes for you as well.

By the way, Courtney and Derrick are not paid or compensated by these companies, these are simply products they love to share.

First up is Derrick, this hidden gem is for plant enthusiasts and novice’s alike.

THE FLORA CULTURE

The Flora Culture is located on Chimney Rock and has some of the most beautiful plants, it’s hard to believe they’re real. When you walk in, you’ll be greeted by owners Jemine and Matthew Oakes, along with their beautiful little ones, Oliver and Emory. Jemine has always been passionate about floral design. Growing up in Nigeria, she was surrounded by tropical plants and loved creating bouquets. Matthew grew up with a love for horticulture and began with a botanical garden on his parents’ property at age 12. They offer free potting if you purchase a plant, home plant consultations and even workshops.

Ad

HL PROMO CODE

Thefloraculture.com

Use code ‘HOUSTONLIFE20’ to receive 20% off your order in-store and online, exotic plants are excluded

Code expires April 20, 2021

Courtney is up next with handmade clothing for stylish mommas.

EMILIA COLLECTION

Courtney always gets asked where her tops are from when she rocks the Emilia Collection. Each piece is unique and hand embroidered by their artisan partners in Mexico. Each piece can take around 3 months to complete! These dresses and tops are great for summer in Texas, running errands or for drinks on the patio.

HL PROMO CODE

Emiliacollection.com

Use code ‘HOUSTONLIFE’ to receive 15% off your online order

Code expires April 27, 2021

Courtney’s second obsession will keep you cozy no matter what you’re up to.

EDITH HOUR

A luxury lifestyle brand, all products are made right here in Houston, TX and the brand launched in June 2019. Founder, Emily designs nightgowns, robes and house dresses made with 100% cotton. All of their pieces are meant to last a lifetime, they arrive crisp and get cozier with every wash and wear.

HL PROMO CODE

Edithhour.com

Use code ‘HOUSTONLIFE’ to receive 10% off your online order

Code expires April 30, 2021

Plants of course come with so many benefits to our homes, but what about their power in our diet?

Ad

SUNWINK

Sunwink makes super clean plant powered Sparkling tonics and Superfood Powders for every day wellness. Every tonic and powder is made with whole plants and real ingredients, no preservatives or additives. One of the founders was diagnosed with an auto immune disease and turned to herbs and superfoods to help treat her symptoms. The benefits of Sunwink include longevity and immunity, stress and fatigue, digestion and inflammation.

HL PROMO CODE

Sunwink.com

Use code ‘HOUSTONLIFE15’ to receive 15% off your non-subscription online order

Code expires April 20, 2021

Stay tuned for May’s obsessions!