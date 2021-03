HOUSTON – Season 18 of the popular culinary competition, Top Chef, will debut on April 1st, and Houston will be represented better than ever with Dawn Burrell and Sasha Grumman.

Watch Burrell and Grumman on Houston Life on Monday, March 29 at 3 p.m. where the talented chefs will chat about their experiences on the reality show and what to expect from the new season filmed in Portland, Oregon amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

For a sneak peek of Top Chef Portland, watch the trailer below.