HOUSTON – In the new Netflix film ‘A Week Away,’ troubled teen Will Hawkins has to attend summer camp as a way of getting out of going to juvenile detention.

While at camp, he learns the powers of kindness, forgiveness, and faith.

Sherri shepherd plays Kristen, Will’s inspiring camp counselor.

Hear how the music in the film helped Sherri say yes to the part, plus how she almost set her hair on fire on the set of the summer camp faith-based movie.