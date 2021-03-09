‘MOXIE!’ stars Hadley Robinson and Alycia Pascual-Peña chat importance of making your voice heard

HOUSTON – ‘MOXIE!’ is about a shy 16-year-old who publishes an anonymous magazine calling out sexism at her high school. After the magazine is read by all of the students, it sparks a school-wide coming-of-RAGE revolution.

Hadley Robinson and Alycia Pascual-Peña star in the Amy Poehler-directed film, and they’re chatting about the importance of making your voice heard.

The film also stars Lauren Tsai, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Nico Hiraga, Sydney Park, Josephine Langford, Clark Gregg, Ike Barinholtz, Poehler, and Marcia Gay Harden.

‘MOXIE!” is currently streaming on Netflix.