Mom-versations: KPRC 2 moms share the best & worst parenting advice they’ve received

HOUSTON – Whether you’re a new mom or a seasoned pro, chances are you’ve gotten an earful of unsolicited advice at least a time or two.

We’re rounding out our “Mom-versations” series as KPRC 2′s Courtney Zavala, Amy Davis, Sofia Ojeda and Britta Merwin share the best and worst parenting advice they’ve received.

“I had somebody tell me I was ridiculous for working. That I should really rethink my career.” - Courtney Zavala

“I chose to nurse and it was so difficult for me, and I was plowing through it […] and somebody’s like why are you doing that and stressing yourself out? I think they were trying to help, but you know it’s the same if you just give them a bottle, you know, formula. And I’m like LEAVE ME ALONE... I’M WORKING SO HARD. I’M TRYING SO HARD […]. Looking back that was just the worst thing that somebody said.” - Sofia Ojeda

On the topic of date night, the moms all agree that it isn’t always easy to coordinate alone time.

“We just sort of wait until grandparents are in town, which the pandemic’s been awesome for that. And we take advantage of the time that we’re with family, and then we can completely relax. They’re with their grandparents …that’s when I’m carefree.” - Britta Merwin

“We try to go at least once a month like on an actual date. We get a babysitter, and we go, we leave the kids and my four-year-old’s like DON’T LEAVE ME!!! WHERE ARE YOU GOING? I’m like WE GOTTA GO...” - Sofia Ojeda

Watch the clip below to see the full discussion with the moms.

