Mom-versations: KPRC 2 moms on parenting styles

HOUSTON – When it comes to parenting, what’s your style?

Our “Mom-versations” series continues as KPRC 2′s Courtney Zavala, Amy Davis, Sofia Ojeda and Britta Merwin weigh in on this popular topic.

The moms all agree that they parent each kid differently.

“I could look at Connor, and he’s done. AJ is a totally different scenario, he don’t care how I look at him he’s like what are you gonna do to me? Yeah, I’ll fight you lady.” - Courtney Zavala

“I’m telling my 5-year-old you can’t do that okay, then I said you don’t get your tablet tomorrow, and then my 9-year-old says, but mom you actually have to follow through, and not give him his tablet tomorrow.” - Amy Davis

“When you work in the news and you hear absolutely every worst story that you could possibly hear, it really messes with how you look at your kids.” - Britta Merwin

No matter what type of parent you are, at the end of the day you have to give yourself a little grace.

“And that’s the mom guilt, because then you’re like, ugh I feel bad because I’m not that kind of parent, and it’s okay, because it works for you.” - Sofia Ojeda.

Watch the clip below to see the full discussion with the moms.

