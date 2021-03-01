58ºF

Mom-versations: Managing mom guilt

A candid conversation with some of the moms of KPRC 2 on how to balance it all

Erin Montoya
, Senior Producer, Houston Life

Heather Kansteiner
, Supervising Producer, Houston Life

Family
Advice
HOUSTON – Being a mom isn’t easy, and in today’s world we could all use a little support.

“Mom-versations” is a week-long series, where Courtney Zavala sits down with some of the other moms of KPRC 2, Amy Davis, Sofia Ojeda and Britta Merwin to tackle topics that moms regularly face.

But first, let’s meet the moms...

Houston Life Co-Host Courtney Zavala has two boys.

Consumer Expert Amy Davis has two boys and a girl.

Anchor and Reporter Sofia Ojeda has two girls.

Meteorologist Britta Merwin has two boys and a girl.

Whether you work full-time, part-time, or stay at home with the kids, all moms deal with some form of mom guilt. So we’re kicking off the week with this popular topic.

If you’re dealing with mom guilt, here’s some advice from the moms on how to balance it all...

Britta has recently explored the idea of a “mother’s helper,” allowing a close family friend to help entertain her youngest, while she is at home taking some time for herself.

Watch the clip below to see the full discussion with the moms.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

