Mom-versations: Managing mom guilt

HOUSTON – Being a mom isn’t easy, and in today’s world we could all use a little support.

“Mom-versations” is a week-long series, where Courtney Zavala sits down with some of the other moms of KPRC 2, Amy Davis, Sofia Ojeda and Britta Merwin to tackle topics that moms regularly face.

But first, let’s meet the moms...

Houston Life Co-Host Courtney Zavala has two boys.

Courtney Zavala and family

Consumer Expert Amy Davis has two boys and a girl.

Amy Davis and family

Anchor and Reporter Sofia Ojeda has two girls.

Sofia Ojeda and family

Meteorologist Britta Merwin has two boys and a girl.

Britta Merwin and family

Whether you work full-time, part-time, or stay at home with the kids, all moms deal with some form of mom guilt. So we’re kicking off the week with this popular topic.

If you’re dealing with mom guilt, here’s some advice from the moms on how to balance it all...

Courtney Zavala, Amy Davis, Sofia Ojeda and Britta Merwin in Studio B.

“I think you have to give yourself a little bit of grace, because it’s not going to go away. You’re not going to be perfect. What I’ve found is I’m never going to do everything 100% to my satisfaction at work, or 100% to my satisfaction at home. So you have to find the balance.” Amy Davis

“You want to do fun things with your kids, and you want to say okay, Saturdays we’re going to do something fun, and then you feel bad if you can’t because you’re tired. But again, that’s where the forgiveness comes in, and we can do something fun at home or we can try to balance it a different way.” Sofia Ojeda

Britta has recently explored the idea of a “mother’s helper,” allowing a close family friend to help entertain her youngest, while she is at home taking some time for herself.

“I’m in the house, we’re all together, but to be able to go do a workout […], and make sure that the baby’s being engaged by somebody, you know an hour makes a huge difference in a mom’s life. It’s phenomenal.” Britta Merwin

