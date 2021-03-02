Mom-versations: KPRC 2 moms on parenting during the pandemic

HOUSTON – Parenting is full of challenges, but throw in a pandemic and things can really get crazy.

Our “Mom-versations” series continues as KPRC 2′s Courtney Zavala, Amy Davis, Sofia Ojeda and Britta Merwin weigh in on the many challenges and funny moments that have occurred during this new normal.

During the pandemic, Britta remained at the station.

“It’s tough because on the weather staff, it’s a small group of people, so I had to be here.” - Britta Merwin

Courtney did 68 shows from home.

In our business, perfection is sort of a standard. We try not to make mistakes, especially technically and all of that. When you’re at home [...] during a pandemic, all bets are off. We were lucky to get it on the air.” - Courtney Zavala

Ad

Amy had a REAL mom moment happen during one of her interviews.

“I was having to interview somebody on a Zoom call. At that point all of the kids are awake, and I’m interviewing this guy and I was like hold on just one second... ‘GET UPSTAIRS RIGHT NOW!’ It was hilarious, because when I was logging the interview later I was like ohhhh, mommy dearest!” - Amy Davis

During this stressful time, Sofia suggests giving your kids a little leeway.

“It’s so difficult for kids to sit still and watch the screen for so long. You’ve just got to imagine how you would feel in Zooms all day […]. Our kids are really feeling the stress right now.” - Sofia Ojeda

Watch the clip below to see the full discussion with the moms.