Mom-versations: KPRC 2 moms on kids & technology

HOUSTON – We live in a connected world, and it’s almost impossible to keep up with the latest tablets, gaming systems, and devices the kids are using.

Our “Mom-versations” series continues as KPRC 2′s Courtney Zavala, Amy Davis, Sofia Ojeda and Britta Merwin tackle the topic of technology and screen time.

“We don’t have a ton of technology. We have one family iPad, that we got when Kevin and I got married, so it’s like 12 years old, so we kind of share that one.” – Britta Merwin

“They all have tablets, but my oldest will be ten in March. He already told me yesterday that it will be the worst birthday EVER if he doesn’t get an iPhone.” - Amy Davis

Ad

Courtney decided to give her eldest son Connor a cell phone when he went into sixth grade.

The moms all agree that starting off kids with an old cell phone is appropriate.

Amy says she’s heard of parents taking a pact to “wait until eight,” that’s eighth grade before introducing a cell phone.

Sofia mentioned that her oldest daughter, “wants a cell phone, but we’re not doing cell phones for a while.”

The moms also weighed in on screen time.

Most of the kids are into some sort of gaming, and many play games with their friends online.

“We have to put time limits on it.” - Courtney Zavala

Amy also shared her weekly plan for screen time.

“On Tuesdays and Thursdays, you get to have your tablet for 30 minutes… Then Friday, Saturday, Sunday, we set the limits for like an hour, hour and a half. But to be honest, we took off those limits like months ago, and I really don’t know how long they’re on, on the weekends.” – Amy Davis

Ad

Watch the clip below to see the full discussion with the moms.

RELATED: KPRC 2 MOMS ON PARENTING DURING THE PANDEMIC

RELATED: KPRC 2 MOMS ON MANAGING MOM GUILT