HL Wine Club: Enjoy happy hour from home with this bottle of sustainable red

HOUSTON – The Houston Life Wine Club Poured by H-E-B is back!
Every Wednesday we’re going to have something to toast about.
This week’s featured wine is just under $25. It’s a light-bodied dry red from Oregon and can be found at your local H-E-B.
Treat yourself to the 2018 Stoller Family Pinot Noir.
2018 STOLLER FAMILY PINOT NOIR, $24
- Light-bodied dry red, with notes of tart cherry, raspberry, and nutmeg
- Certified sustainable and herbicide-free
- First LEED Gold-Certified Winery in the world
- Made the Wine Spectator Top 100 list
- Pairs beautifully with pork, mushrooms and firm cheeses
JOIN THE HOUSTON LIFE WINE CLUB POURED BY H-E-B
Wine Club members have the opportunity to be on the live show!
We’re looking for enthusiastic Houstonians, wine lovers and Houston Life friends to join Courtney and Derrick during our live virtual wine tastings on Wine Club Wednesdays.
If you’re available from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays and can purchase and pick up the week’s featured wine from your local H-E-B, we want to hear from you!
Send an email to csorto@kprc.com with a small bio about yourself and your friend or loved one, and tell us why you two would love to be a part of the fun.
Cheers!