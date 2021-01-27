HL Wine Club: Enjoy happy hour from home with this bottle of sustainable red

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – The Houston Life Wine Club Poured by H-E-B is back!

Every Wednesday we’re going to have something to toast about.

This week’s featured wine is just under $25. It’s a light-bodied dry red from Oregon and can be found at your local H-E-B.

Treat yourself to the 2018 Stoller Family Pinot Noir.

2018 STOLLER FAMILY PINOT NOIR, $24

Light-bodied dry red, with notes of tart cherry, raspberry, and nutmeg

Certified sustainable and herbicide-free

First LEED Gold-Certified Winery in the world

Made the Wine Spectator Top 100 list

Pairs beautifully with pork, mushrooms and firm cheeses

Wine Club members have the opportunity to be on the live show!

We’re looking for enthusiastic Houstonians, wine lovers and Houston Life friends to join Courtney and Derrick during our live virtual wine tastings on Wine Club Wednesdays.

If you’re available from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays and can purchase and pick up the week’s featured wine from your local H-E-B, we want to hear from you!

Send an email to csorto@kprc.com with a small bio about yourself and your friend or loved one, and tell us why you two would love to be a part of the fun.

Cheers!