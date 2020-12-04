The ultimate gift guide for ‘her’ under $50 with special ‘Houston Life’ discounts

HOUSTON – If you’re on the hunt for gift ideas that will not disappoint the ladies in your life, even if they say they’ve got it all, you’ve come to the right place.

Lifestyle expert Carmen Ordonez has put together a guide with all the inspiration you’ll need and the best of it all is it won’t break the bank.

Check out this ultimate holiday gift guide for ‘her’ all under $50 with a couple Houston Life special’s just for you!

1. FOR THE FASHION LOVER: FRIDA & OLIVIA

For your fashionista friend that loves unique jewelry! The boxes start at just $30.

Fridaandolivia.com
Use promo code "HOUSTONLIFE" for 20% off site-wide

2. FOR THE FRIEND WHO HAS EVERYTHING: THE SHMASK

This is the gift none of us knew we needed until now! It’s the first ever shirt with a built-in mask. It was invented by a mom of three and is made from soft and breathable fabric. You don’t have to worry about leaving your mask at home and it’s also completely CDC compliant.

Shmasks start at $36.
Shmask.com
Use promo code "HOUSTONLIFE" for 20% off site-wide

3. FOR YOUR CO-WORKER: PERSONALIZED CANDLES

You can never go wrong with a candle especially one you can personalize. You can engrave anything you want on the vase, from an inspirational quote to your best friend’s name to even a picture.

Candles start at $35
TajaCollection.com
Use promo code "HOUSTONLIFE" for 15% off site-wide

4. FOR THE FOODIE AND MANDALORIAN FAN

This adorable waffle maker will make any Star Wars fan’s morning. It imprints a design of Baby Yoda on the dishes it grills. It can also be used to make pressed sandwiches, eggs, brownies and even quesadillas.

It retails for just $39.99 at GameStop.com

5. A SELF-CARE GIFT BOX FOR EVERY WOMAN

Who couldn’t use a little self-care? You can add essentials such as fuzzy slippers, a gua sha skincare tool, a moisturizer, but the big gift here is the Revlon one-step hair dryer. It gives you an at-home blowout without a trip to the salon. It dries and smooths your hair all in one step, the ultimate hair tool to save you time getting ready.

The Revlon hairdryer is available on Amazon for $34, a steal opposed to the $59.99 original price tag.

