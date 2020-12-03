‘HOU-Ville’ puts H-Town spin on Dr. Seuss’ iconic ‘Whoville’ at new holiday exhibit downtown

HOUSTON – ‘HOU-Ville’ is putting it’s H-Town spin on Dr. Seuss’ iconic ‘Whoville’ in a brand-new exhibit Downtown this holiday season!

This fun seasonal experience is a real-life *Houston version* of “Whoville,” where kids and adults are transported to a life-size whimsical holiday city.

The holiday experience is open through December 23rd, where you will find installations, gingerbread houses, giant gifts, shops, Santa Claus, and much more.

Every guests who comes in gets free hot chocolate, and delicious treats from The Dough Cone are also available for purchase! (Uhhh, can we say YUM!!)

Proceeds from food and merch sales will go towards buying toys to be given back to the Houston community.

For the best way to enter and park, they suggest using 511 Rusk St., which will take you right to their entrance.

Reserve your time today by clicking HERE!