Houston MMA Fighter returns to Hexagon to defend world title

HOUSTON – Jessica Jag Aguilar is the former strawweight world champion and will be heading into the hexagon November 11th on Veterans Day to defend her title. Aguilar has signed an exclusive, long-term agreement with Xtreme Fighting Championships. She will make her XFC Hexagon debut against opponent Danielle Taylor at XFC 43 on Nov. 11 in Atlanta, LIVE on NBC Sports Network. She’s currently training at Main Street Boxing & Muay Thai preparing to take on another fight!

Aguilar is a true pioneer of women’s MMA, Aguilar made her professional debut in 2006. She has fought her way to 20 victories around the globe since then, including three successful World Series of Fighting title bouts. And the former world wrestling champion is known just as much for her classic battles in the cage as she is a trailblazer for LGBTQ fighters in MMA. When not fighting, Aguilar gives back to the community with self defense classes for children, women and men and also supports kids through her JAG (Just a girl making a difference) Foundation.