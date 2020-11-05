Circle K honors veterans with special store promotion

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Circle K is honoring local veterans with a special campaign ahead of Veterans Day on November 11.

Starting today you can help them raise money for South Texas VA Fisher House with an in-store donation. Look for the “Honor Our Veterans” flags and purchase a $1 or $5 donation to receive a free polar pop or 24-pack of Circle K Purified Water.

Veterans can also get special freebies, like a free Polar Pop, coffee or free car wash, in store for showing a military ID or proof of military service.

