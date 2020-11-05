Circle K honors veterans with special store promotion

HOUSTON – Circle K is honoring local veterans with a special campaign ahead of Veterans Day on November 11.
Starting today you can help them raise money for South Texas VA Fisher House with an in-store donation. Look for the “Honor Our Veterans” flags and purchase a $1 or $5 donation to receive a free polar pop or 24-pack of Circle K Purified Water.
Veterans can also get special freebies, like a free Polar Pop, coffee or free car wash, in store for showing a military ID or proof of military service.
