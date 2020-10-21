Halloween is back for family fun at the Houston Arboretum and Nature Center

HOUSTON – This year’s Science Spooktacular at the Houston Arboretum and Nature Center will be virtual due to the pandemic. Their main goal is to keep everyone safe, so they decided to get a bit creative with their attractions without cutting back on the spooky. Families will be able to enjoy daily activities all this week ranging from spooky bedtime stories to creating your own slime in a fun science show. You’ll even have the chance to visit the Arboretum and put your nature knowledge to the test on our Halloween Trail!
All virtual activities will be recorded so you can view them after the live presentations and all proceeds from this year’s event will support the Arboretum’s wide variety of education and conservation programs. The schedule of events can be seen below!
Science Spooktacular Schedule
All virtual events will be held from 6-7 pm in the evening
Monday, October 19: Songs & Stories
Virtually led spooky songs and bedtime stories
Tuesday, October 20: Neighborhood Scavenger Hunt
Do-it-yourself scavenger hunt in your backyard or neighborhood
Wednesday, October 21: Crafts & Pumpkin Decorating
Learn about Arboretum critters and decorate your pumpkin virtually with Arboretum Naturalists
Thursday, October 22: Halloween Trail & Photo Op at the Arboretum
Explore the Arboretum in a whole new way – imitate wildlife, search for critters, and finish the Halloween Trail for a special treat!
Friday, October 23: Science Show
Conduct spooky experiments while watching a fun, interactive science show
Saturday, October 24: Animal Encounter & Activity Replay
Missed previous activities? Tune in for a replay of all recordings with a grand finale of an Animal Encounter with some special reptile friends