Houston’s new Harry Potter themed Pop-Up offering guests a safe, magical experience

HOUSTON – The Muggle-less Bar is a brand-new Harry Potter inspired pop-up bar and restaurant, that magically appeared in Houston last weekend!

It’s here for a limited time at 711 Main Street downtown, through November 8th.

The Muggle-less Bar is where kids and adults can eat, drink, and become a part of some of the most iconic scenes from Harry Potter.

The pop up offers daytime fun the entire family and nighttime fun just for adults, featuring magical eats and potent potions (alcoholic and non-alcoholic), wall-to-ceiling magical décor, a rotating food menu for indoor/outdoor dining and photo-op stations where guests can take selfies from the Hogwarts Express Platform 9 ¾ and common room areas of Gryffindor, Slytherin, HufflePuff and RavenClaw, to the infamous Qudditch field and Hagrid’s Hut.

After 8:30 p.m., it’s adult time! The interactive experience shifts for 21-and-over adults with a full menu of magical boozy cocktails, live DJ’s, trivia contests, Cosplay contests, Karaoke, costume contests and other fun Harry Potter themed activities.

Tickets for the Harry Potter magical experience The Muggle-less Bar will be sold in two-hour time slots, and you can find more information HERE.