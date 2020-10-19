Expert tips on buying or selling a home

HOUSTON – With interest rates at an all-time low, if you’re looking to make a move, President of Brokerage for Douglas Elliman Texas, Mark Menendez shares tips on how to get ready to buy or sell a home.
BUYING
- Assemble your team --- Real estate agent, mortgage broker and accountant or financial advisor
- Location, Location, Location
- Compare both active and sold listings
- Curb appeal
- Size and floor plan
SELLING
- Hire a great and reputable real estate broker
- Review market data
- Curb appeal
- Stage it
- Identify your next move
MORTGAGE RATES
- Currently at an all-time low
- Low rates spur economic growth and can create more buyers in a marketplace
- Apply to new purchases and refinancing property
- Change with the different products and terms making financing more appealing to a wider audience