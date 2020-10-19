Expert tips on buying or selling a home

HOUSTON – With interest rates at an all-time low, if you’re looking to make a move, President of Brokerage for Douglas Elliman Texas, Mark Menendez shares tips on how to get ready to buy or sell a home.

BUYING

Assemble your team --- Real estate agent, mortgage broker and accountant or financial advisor

Location, Location, Location

Compare both active and sold listings

Curb appeal

Size and floor plan

SELLING

Hire a great and reputable real estate broker

Review market data

Curb appeal

Stage it

Identify your next move

MORTGAGE RATES