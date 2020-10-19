81ºF

Expert tips on buying or selling a home

What to consider before you pack those boxes

HOUSTON – With interest rates at an all-time low, if you’re looking to make a move, President of Brokerage for Douglas Elliman Texas, Mark Menendez shares tips on how to get ready to buy or sell a home.

BUYING

  • Assemble your team --- Real estate agent, mortgage broker and accountant or financial advisor
  • Location, Location, Location
  • Compare both active and sold listings
  • Curb appeal
  • Size and floor plan

SELLING

  • Hire a great and reputable real estate broker
  • Review market data
  • Curb appeal
  • Stage it
  • Identify your next move

MORTGAGE RATES

  • Currently at an all-time low
  • Low rates spur economic growth and can create more buyers in a marketplace
  • Apply to new purchases and refinancing property
  • Change with the different products and terms making financing more appealing to a wider audience

