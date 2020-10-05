Houston Texans Toro and friends tackle bullying with educational program

HOUSTON – The Houston Texans, TORO and the Texans cheerleaders have partnered with several other organizations this month to create TORO Takes the Bull out of Bullying, an educational program for elementary students. The TORO Takes the Bull out of Bullying show has gone virtual for the 2020-21 school year to make sure that everyone is safe and protected in the midst of the current pandemic.

While participating in the virtual event, you can meet TORO, Texans Running Back David Johnson and Texans Cheerleader Jaclyn as you learn how to recognize different types of bullying and prevent bullying from happening in schools. There’s also several activities that kids can do at home, like this special worksheet that can earn this a pretty cool badge! The program includes a 45 minute interactive assembly program, an activity book for each student and other great prizes.

If you would like to take part in this special event, it will be going on all month long and all you have to do is click here to sign up and find out about the times the virtual event will be broadcasted!