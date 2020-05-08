Forget the roses! Your mom will absolutely love these treats from Houston’s River Oaks Donuts

HOUSTON – When it comes to gift-giving nothing says “I love you” like food. While there are plenty of gift ideas to spoil mom with, such as roses, jewelry and the finest lobster meal in the city, you can never go wrong with some sweet treats.

Rather than roses, why not surprise mom with a dozen colorful and tasty doughnuts? This Mother’s Day, we are scratching all of the gift guides and treating mom with some delicious homemade goodies.

River Oaks Donuts, located at 3601 Westheimer Road, has captured the attention of many customers with its unique custom doughnuts for special occasions, holidays and events.

RELATED: Mother’s Day Takeout: Here are 3 Houston restaurants your mother will absolutely love!

This weekend, you’ll find a variety of creative and colorful mom-inspired doughnuts. For a limited time, the shop is featuring these unique pastries that are perfect for any hard-working mom. Some of the designs include flowers, heart-shaped and letter-shaped doughnuts that spell out “Mom.”

A limited number of Mother Day’s doughnuts are sold daily, but River Oaks Donuts recommends placing an order ahead of time to guarantee getting a batch of these special treats. Customers should place their orders before Saturday at 1 p.m. for any Mother’s Day customization.

The shop also offers a variety of menu items, including regular doughnuts, gluten-free doughnuts, doughnut holes, kolaches, coffee and so much more.

To place an order you can email them, call them at (713) 961-9458 or visit its website here.

To all the cool, hip and loving moms, Happy Mother’s Day!