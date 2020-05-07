Mother’s Day Takeout: Here are 3 Houston restaurants your mother will absolutely love!
HOUSTON – Mother’s Day is the biggest dining-out day of the year, according to the National Restaurant Association. While dining rooms in restaurants won’t be bustling with customers, we can keep those take-out and delivery folks busy, because we gotta celebrate Mom, right?! Goodtaste.tv’s Tanji Patton shows us some of the tempting take-out menus around H-town for Mom’s special day. There are some DELICIOUS choices! Hope your appetite is ready!
Up first, Frank’s Americana Revival with a Spring Pea Soup that is as delicious as it is pretty. They’re also offering a Jumbo Lump Crab Cake with Gulf blue crab and a white remoulade sauce. Another choice -- a Grilled Salmon Filet perched on top of a cauliflower puree along with sidefresh market vegetables that have been kissed with lemon olive oil.
Next, the beloved Backstreet Café leading off with a Tenderloin Bistro Benedict that boasts a poached egg and creamy spinach along with a crispy potato cake and a juicy roasted tomato. One of my favorites is their Spicy Crab Bucatini that has jumbo lump crab meat, wild mushrooms, roasted garlic and a spicy lemon gremolata for a nice touch of texture.
Good morning! It's been an unusual week, and if you need a little bit of normal routine, we are going to be open our regular hours for brunch today, 10 AM to 2 PM. Come enjoy the live music and a relaxing meal! Rest assured that we are taking every precaution to make sure things are double- and triple-sanitized for your safety. If you prefer to dine at home, you can order delivery via the delivery apps or give us a call and we can bring the food to you curbside outside the restaurant! We hope you and your family are doing well.
Chocolate lovers, save room for dessert at Backstreet– check out their decadent, dark and velvety flourless chocolate cake.
Then, we have one of Tomball’s favorite restaurants on tap, the Craft Grill. Some southern favorites on the menu here like the Crawfish Redfish. The filet is blackened and topped with a Crawfish Confetti cream sauce and served with Gouda cheese grits, diced red bell peppers and green onions.
Have you tried our South Salad with Salmon at Craft Grill yet? We create this tasty beauty with Avocado, Grilled Sweet Corn, Seasoned Black Beans, Diced Tomatoes, Sliced Cucumber, Shredded Cheddar Cheese & Mixed Greens. I added our house-made Tomatillo Salsa Verde as the dressing tonight, so good!! You can also order it Plain, or with Chicken, Shrimp or @44farms Steak!
Also on the menu, the Georgia Peach Chicken with grilled chicken, candied pecans, Texas goat cheese and avocado. The dish is topped with a homemade tomatillo salsa and sautéed sweet potato spirals. When peaches aren’t in season, the dish is served with mangos. Another choice is the Fried Green Tomato and Crab Cake Benedict with two grilled crab cakes sitting on crispy fried green tomatoes, topped with poached eggs and crowned with a Cajun hollandaise sauce.
Happy Mother’s Day!
