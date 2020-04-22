77ºF

Houston Life

Get a FREE, chef-prepared meal to feed your family at this Houston drive-thru

Second Servings and Hess expand “Dinner’s On Us” program to serve all Houstonians in need

Katie Meyers, Executive Producer, Houston Life

Second Servings of Houston volunteer handing out meals via the "Dinner's on Us" program (PHOTOGRAPHS by Emily Jaschke)

HOUSTON – A local non-profit is making sure Houstonians in need are able to feed their families with their new “Dinner’s On Us” program.

Second Servings of Houston volunteers will be giving out 10,000 meals weekly every Tuesday and Thursday starting April 23. Meals are prepared by the chefs from Hess Corporation’s Food Services team. Volunteers will adhere to all recommended social distancing protocols.

The drive-thru distribution site is located at 702 Avenida De Las Americas, Houston, TX, 77003. It will be operating from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. You must be in a car to receive a meal.

Second Servings is a prepared and perishable food rescue organization created in 2015. According to their website, they’ve been able to rescue more than 3 million pounds of food, valued at more than $20 million, from more than 250 food donors since that time.

The organization said they were able to create the “Dinner’s on Us” program thanks to a recent boost in funding, and distribution will continue as long as funding allows.

You can learn about this and all of their initiatives by visiting their website.

