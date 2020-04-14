This FREE Houston-centric coloring book will keep you busy for hours

HOUSTON – Break out the crayons and colored pencils! Some of the most recognizable buildings in Houston have been transformed into a coloring book that’s perfect for passing the time at home.

Hines, a global real estate development, investment and management firm, released the printable book titled, “Buildings from A to Z.”

Hines is responsible for some of Houston’s most iconic structures like The Galleria, The Gerald D. Hines Waterwall Park and One Shell Plaza, all of which are featured in the book.

A page from Hines' coloring book, "Buildings from A to Z" (KPRC 2020)

You can also explore buildings around the world. Amongst the 26 pages are the EDF Tower in Paris, One Museum Place in Shanghai and the Lipstick Building in New York.

Colored image from the Hines coloring book, "Buildings from A to Z" (KPRC 2020)

“Through a recent employee pulse survey, we heard from many of our team members about the challenges of working remotely while also tending to children and overseeing schoolwork,” commented Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications George Lancaster. “We quickly produced this creative outlet to bring a little fun to kids of all ages as we all embrace this temporary new normal.” Hines Press Release

You can download the book by visiting Hines.com/ColoringBook.

Happy coloring!