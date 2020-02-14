River Oaks Plant House shows how to make the perfect Valentine’s Day flower arrangement

HOUSTON – River Oaks Plant House is one of the busiest flower stores in Houston every Valentine’s Day.

It’s been a family-run business since the 1980’s, and is a full-scale florist year-round.

Head florist Ben Shamooelian showed us a variety of the beautiful flowers and arrangements they put together daily, as well as the thousands of roses they sell the week of Valentine’s Day.

Check out all of the flowers we chose to make a special arrangement of our own.